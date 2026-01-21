Calling all model train enthusiasts and collectors! You're invited to a HUGE train event at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick THIS weekend. The Great Train Show is a HUGE model train hobby expo featuring model railroad exhibits, layouts, vendors, and hobby products.

The Great Train Show Is Saturday and Sunday

• Hours are from 10 am till 4 pm both days.

• Admission $12 on Saturday - $11 on Sunday - Kids 11 and under are FREE

• FREE parking

Read More: Need a Job? Washington State Parks Is Hiring Now

Come admire and trade model train sets, accessories, and memorabilia. With a mix of passion and nostalgia, people of all ages will have a great time exploring miniature landscapes, various railway systems, and uniquely crafted train models.

What to Expect at the Great Train Show in Kennewick

• Multiple vendor tables selling trains, accessories, and hobby supplies

• Clubs and exhibitor displays showing intricate setups

• HUGE operating model railroad layouts in various scales

• Opportunities to talk to fellow hobbyists and learn more about model railroading.

Canva Canva loading...

There's a play area for the kids with hands on trains to play with, videos, and two RIDING TRAINS, including a Thomas the Tank Engine riding train.

The Great Train Show offers opportunity for enthusiasts to connect, share tips, and learn about the latest trends and technologies in model railroading.

Get tickets HERE.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood