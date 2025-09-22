The Grandview Police Department arrested a man for violating a court-issued protection order.

Last Friday night, September 19th, officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic situation at Westside Park.

Upon arrival, it was learned that 52-year old Johnny Lee Jordan was with a female victim in violation of a protection order.

The Suspect Refused Commands and Barricaded Himself in a Vehicle.

Due to Jordan's violent history, and recent threats against the woman, additional law enforcement agencies responded to assist. While the victima was able to escape, Jordan pretended to be armed with a weapon, and refused to exit the vehicle. According to the Grandview Police Department:

Jordan attempted to flee on foot through the park and nearby neighborhood, disregarding repeated commands to stop. Jordan pleaded with officers to shoot him. Officers deployed less-lethal tools multiple times, but Jordan resisted. Ultimately, officers were able to physically subdue Jordan and place him under arrest without further incident.

Also Read: Oregon High School Principal Facing Porn Charges

The victim told Police that she was held inside the vehicle against her will. She was safely removed from the situation and did not sustain injuries.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Yakima County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

Jordan, Is a 14-Time Convicted Felon, Facing the Following Charges:

• Kidnapping 1st Degree

• Violation of a No Contact Order (3rd Offense, 2 counts)

• Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree

• Resisting Arrest