A major frozen shrimp recall is expanding to include more products and brands due to potential contamination with Cesium-137 (Cs-137), a manmade radiosotope that code pose health risks.

As of September 19th, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle Has Recalled:

• approximately 49,920 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp. • approximately 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp. • approximately 17,264 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

The recalls include products from AquaStar (USA) Corp, Southwind Foods, and Walmart's Great Value brand. The recalls cover products sold in several states across th USA. According to the FDA:

The affected shrimp was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save, Ralphs, Smith’s, and QFC in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV, and WY between June 12, 2025, and September 17, 2025.

Last month, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle recalled approximately 26,460 packages of Cocktail Shrimp 6oz sold only at Walmart stores in several states, including Washington, and Oregon.

The recalled Cocktail Shrimp 6oz product has the UPC 19434612191 and the LOT Codes 10662, 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125 on the bottom of the plastic tray.

Do NOT consume any of the impacted lots of raw or cooked frozen shrimp. Throw it away.

