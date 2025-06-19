It's another nationwide recall due to a listeria outbreak. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 17 people have been sickened, three reported deaths, and one fetal loss are associated with this outbreak.

On June 17, 2025, FreshRealm Recalled Chicken fettuccine Alfredo Meals.

The ready-to-eat meals were distributed to Kroger and Walmart locations nationwide, under the Marketside brand and the Home Chef brand. The recalled products are no longer available for sale.

Which Chicken Alfredo Products Were Recalled? The Voluntary Recall Includes:

• 32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

• 12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

• 12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The products have the USDA mark of inspection and the establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

Best by dates: 06/27/25, 06/26/25 and 06/19/25 or prior.

If You Have Any of These FreshRealm Recalled Products:

• Do NOT eat recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo meals from FreshRealm.

• Throw away the products — including those in their freezers — or return them to the place of purchase.

• Consumers with questions about FreshRealm's voluntary recall can contact the company at 888-244-1562.

