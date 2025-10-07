Canva Canva loading...

This post is for fans of fishing. Particularly, fans of fly fishing will not want to miss the benefit screening of the Fly Fishing Film Tour on October 23rd in Walla Walla.

Washington Water Trust is hosting its third annual benefit screening at Gesa Power House Theatre. Doors open at 6 pm, and the film begins at 7 pm.

The event will feature new movies, a silent auction of items donated by local businesses, and a gear raffle. Proceeds restore water to local rivers and streams, including the Walla Walla River, Touchet River, and Mill Creek. Tickets are now available online and will be sold at the theatre on Oct. 23 after 6 pm.

What Exactly Is the Fly Fishing Film Tour?

This is a roadshow featuring adventure, and more in the world of fly fishing. Film highlights celebrate the raw beauty of the Deschutes River in The Hard Way.

Read More: Prepare Now, as La Niña Brings Harsh Winter to Washington

Iconic Rises is a film spotlighting the native Snake River Fine Spotted Cutthroat Trout and the upper Snake River fishery.

The Films Show the Awesome Connection Between Anglers and the Paces They Love.

Washington Water Trust focuses on the key element that makes a stream a stream: the water. They work with farmers and landowners, government agencies, Tribes, nonprofits, businesses, and many others to restore water in Walla Walla streams and beyond.

Tickets are NOW available online and will be sold at Gesa Power House Theatre on October 23rd, after 6 pm.

Get our free mobile app

Proceeds benefit Washington Water Trust projects that restore flows to streams and rivers in Washington.

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker