WA DOH Advises Get the Flu Shot Now for Safety

Washington State is Seeing Its Highest Level of Flu Activity in Seven Years.

Flu-related deaths have reached the highest level since the 2017-2018 season. 296 deaths have been reported, and there's still 6 months left to go in this year's season.

Canva Canva loading...

As spring break is approaching, the Washington State Department of Health is strongly urging those who haven't yet received a flu shot to do so as soon as possible.

WA DOH-Facebook WA DOH-Facebook loading...

“Though flu activity is decreasing from a second spike that began in late January, it’s still at high levels in our communities across the state,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Flu vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family against serious illness, hospitalization, and even death from the flu. It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for spring break travel and activities.”

Yearly Flu Vaccines Are Recommended for Everyone 6 Months and Older.

Canva Canva loading...

Vaccines are especially recommended for those at higher risk for becoming very sick, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions or issues. It is safe to receive a flu shot at the same time as other vaccines.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on where flu vaccines are available, visit vaccines.gov. Enter your zip code, and a list of pharmacies will appear.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker