Flu shot season is here. Health officials say the ideal time to get an annual shot is during September and October before flu activity ramps up. However, getting vaccinated after October is still helpful since the flu can circulate into spring.

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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), receiving your flu vaccine at the right time provides maximum protection throughout the season, which helps keep you, your family, and your community healthy.

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What Is Influenza?

Influenza, commonly known as the flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms range from mild to severe and may include fever, body aches, chills, cough, and fatigue.

Many people can recover within a few days, however, influenza can lead to severe complications, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Because Every Flu Season Is Different, Flu Affects People Differently

During typical flu seasons, millions of people get flu, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes. Flu can mean a few days of feeling bad and missing work, school, or family events, or it can result in more serious illness.

The Flu Shot is the Best Way to Prevent Catching and Spreading Influenza

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

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I get a flu shot every year. And, yes, I still got the flu one year. The vaccine lowers your risk of catching the flu by 40% - 60%, it does not offer 100% immunity. However, the vaccine makes your symptoms shorter and milder.

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