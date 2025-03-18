Finley FFA Food For Thought Program to Benefit Students

Finley FFA Food For Thought Campaign Will Benefit Students

The Finley FFA Chapter "Food For Thought" campaign runs from April 7th through May 30th at River View High School. The program is funded by a $1,200 "Living to Serve" Grant from the National FFA Organization. The program is designed to help students by giving them access to nutricious snacks.

A Food Bin Will Be Stationed Outside the Library Between 5th & 6th Periods

The program will provide many benefits to Finley students:

• Provide students with proper nutrition to support focus and learning

• Help decrease food insecurity on campus

• Ensure all students have access to supplemental nutrition

• Promote healthy eating habits for long-term well-being

According to Wikipedia, the National FFA Organization is a nonprofit offering middle and high school classes promoting and supporting agricultural education.

The National FFA Organization is a youth leadership organization that makes a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education. The FFA Motto is Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Learning to Live, Living to Serve.

Rules Are in Place to Ensure Fairness and Accessibility. Please Note:

• One item per student

• NO taking items for friends

• The bin will be set up 5 minutes prior to the bell ringing

The Finley FFA Chapter is dedicated to supporting student wellness and fostering a healthier school community. All students to take advantage of this resource responsibly and appreciate the support of staff and community members in making this campaign a success.

