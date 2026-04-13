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A woman was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct and much more.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, they received numerous calls on Sunday reporting that a female was walking in traffic in Finley. Callers reported the woman caused several vehicles to swerve out of the way, to avoid hitting her.

Not Only Was the Woman Interfering With Traffic, She Was Trespassing

The female, who also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, also trespassed onto a local resident's property and caused a disturbance when she was told to leave by the owner.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies made contact with the 39-year old woman. She refused commands to stay out of the roadway.

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Eventually, the female was taken into custody and arrested. She was booked into the Benton County Jail for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass - 2.

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Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass 2 are both misdemeanor charges. Both charges are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Since the woman is charged with BOTH, she faces up to 180 days and fines of up to $2,000. However, due to repeated offenses, she may face a harsher punishment.

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