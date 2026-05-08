Authorities need our help to find a missing Washington woman.

30-year old Ruth Swanson was last seen at her family residence in the 30100 block of E. Scouten Loop in Arlington.

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Anyone With Any Information Is Asked to Call 9-1-1

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Ruth was last seen at about 6 pm on Tuesday, May 5th. She's an avid hiker, loves the outdoors, and has been spending a lot of time hiking in the area near the residence. She may be in the surrounding wooded areas.

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Ruth Was Last Seen Wearing Hiking Wear

She was sporting a long sleeve thin off-white shirt and gray leggings with cowboy boots.

Ruth is 5'3" tall, has reddish brown hair that is wavy, dropping just below her shoulders. Ruth weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue teams have been in the area searching day and night for Ruth since Wednesday. The search continued on Thursday in an effort to locate Ruth and ring her home safely.

Authorities are asking if you see Ruth Swanson, or have any information on her whereabouts, to please call 9-1-1 immediately.

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