Extreme Heat Wave Roasting West Coast for How Long?

Temperatures are roasting on the west coast in Washington and Oregon with some of the highest temps of the season. Some of these temperatures have broken heat records.

As a former California resident, I'm grateful for NOT living there anymore.

Some of my California friends have posted temps of 112° and higher. Indio reported a record breaking 121° for September 5th. It's so hot in the west, that a number of schools announced early release for students. All week long, I've been watching social media posts of how miserable it is. If you remember, earlier this year, we were warned that the summer of 2024 would be record breaking. When I lived in Redlands, I was happy to spend my days at the apartment pool.

We've Had Several Days of Triple-Digit Heat in Tri-Cities.

What's another weekend of extreme heat? We've handled worse. And remember, Winter will be here before you know it. December 21st is when Winter officially arrives. Fall is set for later this month on September 22nd.

Fall is Fabulous for Tri-Cities With Festivals, Corn Mazes, and Halloween!

I look forward to all the fal fun in the PNW. From Middleton Farms Fall Festival to Country Mercantile's Fall Harvest Festival, both events provide loads of family fun featuring pumkin patches and more! Tri-Cities definitely has it going on for Fall F-U-N! Remember, Winter and Christmas are right around the corner! Are you ready?

