Explore the Year-Round Magic of This Stunning Ice Cave in Washington
The Guler Ice Cave in Washington State's Gifford Pinchot National Forest is a geological wonder!
This fascinating cave system was formed thousands of years ago by ancient lava flows, but what makes it truly unique is its icy interior. Even during the heat of summer, ice formations remain inside, creating a very chilly otherworldly experience for visitors.
How long is the Guler Ice Cave in Washington State?
The Guler Ice Cave is part of a larger network of lava tubes that formed when molten lava flowed beneath the surface, leaving hollow tunnels behind. At a length of about 650 feet, it’s a manageable exploration for most families, and just like the Ape Caves, which are also located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, it does require good footwear and a flashlight, as the cave is dark and the floor can be slick.
Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a cool blast of air, offering a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Stalactites of ice dangle from the ceiling in winter months, and frosty sheets line the floor, creating a frozen wonderland. In summer, the ice formations recede but don’t disappear entirely, making this cave a year-round destination. If you decide to visit The Guler Ice Cave in the winter (Dec. 1 – March 31) you’ll need to park at the Atkisson Snow Park and make a one-mile hike to the cave entrance. Always check conditions and operating hours at the US Forest Service website before you go.
The Guler Ice Cave’s stunning formations and rich geological history make it a must-see for anyone visiting the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Whether you're a seasoned spelunker or just looking for a cool place to explore, this frozen cavern offers a glimpse into the natural beauty and wonders of Washington State. You’ll want to take lots of photos and videos, so be sure your devices are fully charged. The Oregon Outdoors YouTube channel has a "cool" video here.
