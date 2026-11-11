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Washington State Patrol is urging motorists to slow down and obey traffic laws and signs, after a driver attempted an illegal pass.

A 35-year-old man from Ellensburg decided to pass another vehicle while in a no-passing zone. For whatever the reason, Colton J. Lahaie attempted to pass on US Highway 97 in Chelan County, on a blind curve. .

The Crash Occurred at 9:17 AM on Tuesday, November 10 Near Milepost 169

Lahaie was traveling northbound in a blue Subaru Impreza. As he was navigating a blind turn on Blewett Pass, an area where passing is prohibited. Lahaie lost control of his 2007 Subaru.

The vehicle left the roadway, hitting multiple trees, before coming to rest down an embankment.

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Lahaie suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment. It's not known how extensive Lahaie's injuries are.

Lahaie's Impreza Was Totaled in the Crash.

No other injuries were reported. Lahaie was cited for passing in a NO-passing zone

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll