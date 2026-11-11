Troopers Urge Caution After Blewett Pass Wreck
Washington State Patrol is urging motorists to slow down and obey traffic laws and signs, after a driver attempted an illegal pass.
A 35-year-old man from Ellensburg decided to pass another vehicle while in a no-passing zone. For whatever the reason, Colton J. Lahaie attempted to pass on US Highway 97 in Chelan County, on a blind curve. .
The Crash Occurred at 9:17 AM on Tuesday, November 10 Near Milepost 169
Lahaie was traveling northbound in a blue Subaru Impreza. As he was navigating a blind turn on Blewett Pass, an area where passing is prohibited. Lahaie lost control of his 2007 Subaru.
The vehicle left the roadway, hitting multiple trees, before coming to rest down an embankment.
Read More: Washington Woman Attacked By Bear While Taking Out Trash
Lahaie suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment. It's not known how extensive Lahaie's injuries are.
Lahaie's Impreza Was Totaled in the Crash.
No other injuries were reported. Lahaie was cited for passing in a NO-passing zone
2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang