The Washington Department of Ecology is launching the "Rails, Keels, and Wheels" grant to fund zero-emission vehicles.

More operators than ever before qualify for Washington's latest clean transportation grant

Vehicles Running on Diesel Engines Produce Harmful Exhaust.

Vehicles such as tugboats, street sweepers, ambulances, and box trucks typically run on diesel. Today, cleaner technology is available. This new grant program aims to put CLEAN vehicles to work.

The Rails, Keels, and Wheels grants are open to all businesses, nonprofits, and operators of large vehicles in Washington.

25-million-dollars from the Volkswagen settlement will be used to replace diesel engine vehicles with electric. Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller says it's a unique moment for businesses and nonprofits to shape diesel reduction efforts in the state.

“Diesel exhaust continues to pose significant public health risks in Washington, especially for communities located near industrial operations. This new program will reduce harmful diesel emissions by helping operators transition their fleets and equipment to cleaner and zero emission technologies."

The Rails, Keels, and Wheels grants will help fleet owners, local governments, and individual owner operators make the switch.

Past clean transportation grants have helped Washington school districts switch from diesel to electric school buses, allowed huge cargo ships to plug into shore power and shut off their engines while in port, and supported the City of Redmond in purchasing the state’s first electric fire truck.

If you operate a large vehicle made before 2009, there's a strong possibility that you could qualify for a replacement through this program. A full list of requirements can be found here.

Ecology estimates the “Rails, Keels, and Wheels” grants will prevent thousands of tons of air pollution from entering the atmosphere and our lungs.