Dylan Scott Tickets Go On Sale Soon for Tri-Cities Show

Who's ready for a great night of music at the Toyota Center in Kennewick? Dylan Scott is coming to the Tri-Cities!

KORD Welcomes Dylan Scott to the Tri-Cities in 2027

Dylan Scott is coming to town, and yes, KORD has your free tickets to the show.

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Get Ready, Tri-Cities: Dylan Scott Is Coming to Town

Mark March 4th, 2027 on your concert calendar: the man behind great songs like My Girl and Boys Back Home is taking the stage at the Toyota Center.

Opening acts will be Graham Barham and Jacob Hackworth. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25th at 10 am at the Toyota Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com

credit: toyota center credit: toyota center

KORD will also have your free tickets to the show. You can listen to Rik and Patti in the morning, and you can also sign up below for your free tickets.

We love when country comes to town, and Dylan Scott is going to put on a great show on March 4th, 2027, at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

If you want to win tickets, get signed up below, and good luck from KORD.

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