Washington State Patrol Urges Safe Driving Amid Dust Storms
Washington State Patrol is advising motorists to pull over when encountering a dust storm on the roadway.
Dust is definitely an issue here. It's usually the first thing people notice about our area.
Dust Storm Shuts Down WA Highway
Last Wednesday, a large dust storm had traffic on Highway 195, just north of Spangle shut down due to several multi-vehicle crashes.
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The NWS Says Dust storms Can Form Fast With Little or NO Warning
A dust storm usually arrives suddenly in the form of an advancing wall of dust and debris which may be miles long and several thousand feet high. They strike with little warning, making driving conditions hazardous. Blinding, choking dust can quickly reduce visibility, causing accidents that may involve chain collisions, creating massive pileups. Dust storms usually last only a few minutes, but the actions a motorist takes during the storm may be the most important of his or her life.
What to Do If You Encounter a Dust Storm While Driving
• Pull your vehicle off the road. Turn off your lights so other drivers don't follow you. Set your emergencey brake.
• If you can't leave the roadway, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights. Occasionally sound your horn to help alert other drivers.
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