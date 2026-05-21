A man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence near Finley.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies saw a white Subaru hatchback speeding eastbound along Bowles Road. They stopped the speeding motorist in a traffic stop at East Bowles Road and South Oak Street.

READ MORE: Repeated DUI Offender Arrested After School Zone Incident

The Driver Was Wanted for an Additional Complaint

It turns out, after investigation, the driver matched the description of another complaint reported at the same time. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

During the stop, deputies learned that the driver, Julian Galarza Cruz, matched an additional complaint being reported at the same time regarding the same vehicle.

Julian Galarza Cruz Was Wanted on an Active Warrant

What are the odds? Galarza Cruz was wanted for an active misdemeanor warrant of Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree. After investigation, it was also determined that the suspect may be under the influence.

The Suspect Was Arrested and Booked Behind Bars

Galarza Cruz was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI and for the outstanding warrant.

If convicted of DUI and DWLS 3rd Degree, Galarza Cruz may be sentenced to:

• Several days in jail and/or electronic home monitoring

• Thousands in fines

• Probation

• Mandatory alcohol evaluation/treatment

• Ignition interlock device

• Longer license suspension

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