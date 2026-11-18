A man was arrested Sunday after Police say he assaulted multiple people at a rural residence in Benton County.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies Arrested the Man for Domestic Violence

Officers responded to a report of an in-progress domestic violence assault at the rural home where it was reported that the suspect assaulted several people in the residence. According to deputies:

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the suspect inside the residence and observed him actively resisting lawful detention and arrest. The suspect allegedly ignored repeated verbal commands and physically resisted deputies' attempts to take him into custody.

The Suspect Refused Commands to Cooperate, and Made Threats

Deputies say the man allegedly tried to kick an officer, and reached for a deputy's holstered firearm. The man told deputies he would shoot them, once he had the weapon.

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Deputies Were Able to Subdue the Suspect and Took Him Into Custody

Following the man's arrest, he was medically evaluated at the scene and transported to the Benton County Jail.

Domestic Violence Affects People From All Backgrounds

Anyone experiencing domestic violence, threats, coercive control, or abuse is encouraged to seek help. In our community, support services are available through the Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties, which provides advocacy, safety planning, emergency shelter assistance, and other resources for victims and their families.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

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