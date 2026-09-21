Doggie Style Gourme via Facebook Doggie Style Gourme via Facebook

A popular Tri-Cities food truck has moved from the Richland Ace-Griggs food truck hub to a brick-and-mortar storefront location.

Doggie Style Gourmet is Now Located at 624 George Washington Way

Patti Banner Patti Banner

Formerly home to Popcorn Northwest, which closed in 2025, the new location has been home to Doggie Style Gourmet since Monday, September 14.

Doggie style Gourmet Food Truck Announces Closure

Good Bye - 1 Good Bye - 1

As the food truck said good bye to it's old parking spot at Griggs, owner Andrew Chilton made the decision to open a sit-down location in the neighborhood. As the food truck will be parking elsewhere, these days, Doggie Style Gourmet remains available for private events and catering.

Read More: Hundreds of Sheep Get Road Closure to Cross Mountain Pass Safely

Doggie Style Gourmet is Much More Than Hot Dogs

Doggie Style Gourmet via Facebook Doggie Style Gourmet via Facebook

The popular Doggie Style Gourmet menu has grown from gourmet hot dogs to smash burgers, mac and cheese, fries, chili, and more!

The expansion of Doggie Style Gourmet was a natural transition for the business. Now located at 624 George Washington Way, in front of the Park Place apartments, Doggie Style Gourmet is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am till 8 pm, and on Sunday from 9 am till 4 pm.

Get our free mobile app

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman