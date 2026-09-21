Doggie Style Gourmet Expands Menu, Moves Into Permanent Richland Location
A popular Tri-Cities food truck has moved from the Richland Ace-Griggs food truck hub to a brick-and-mortar storefront location.
Doggie Style Gourmet is Now Located at 624 George Washington Way
Formerly home to Popcorn Northwest, which closed in 2025, the new location has been home to Doggie Style Gourmet since Monday, September 14.
Doggie style Gourmet Food Truck Announces Closure
As the food truck said good bye to it's old parking spot at Griggs, owner Andrew Chilton made the decision to open a sit-down location in the neighborhood. As the food truck will be parking elsewhere, these days, Doggie Style Gourmet remains available for private events and catering.
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Doggie Style Gourmet is Much More Than Hot Dogs
The popular Doggie Style Gourmet menu has grown from gourmet hot dogs to smash burgers, mac and cheese, fries, chili, and more!
The expansion of Doggie Style Gourmet was a natural transition for the business. Now located at 624 George Washington Way, in front of the Park Place apartments, Doggie Style Gourmet is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am till 8 pm, and on Sunday from 9 am till 4 pm.
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