DOE Activating Emergency Sirens on Thursday At Hanford Site

Attention Tri-Cities! This is only a test. However, it's a very important test.

The Department of Energy (DOE) will activate sirens on the Hanford Site for an emergency drill on Thursday, August 15th. According to a news release:

DOE will activate sirens between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the 300 Area, near the Columbia River and approximately one mile north of Richland, as well as the 400 Area, four miles from the Columbia River and six miles northwest of Richland.

NO response is required when you hear the sirens. Announcements will include "this is a drill message" before and after the siren tone.

What Should You Do In A Real Emergency?

In a real emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System to broadcast information to the public via local radio and television stations. Officials would also activate sirens located along the Columbia River, if necessary, to warn people on the water and on the shoreline.

DOE conducts emergency drills and siren tests periodically at Hanford facilities as part of an ongoing program to test equipment and employees on emergency response procedures.

Get our free mobile app

According to Benton County Emergency Services, in the event of an actual emergency:

People on or near the Columbia and Yakima Rivers will hear sirens sound continuously for three minutes or longer, followed by an audible message. These sirens are a signal for people using the rivers to evacuate and tune to the Emergency Alert System Radio Station KONA 105.3 FM or 610 AM, KORD 102.7 FM, or KZHR 92.5 FM for more information. People using the Horn Rapids Off-Road Vehicle Park, the Horn Rapids County Park and the Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility would be notified by sirens sounding continuously for three minutes, followed by an audible message. They would be told to evacuate the area and tune their radios to KONA 105.3 FM or 610 AM, KORD 102.7 FM, or KZHR 92.5 FM.

DOE will activate the sirens in a test between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm on Thursday, August 15th.

Photos From the Rimrock Retreat Fire, Yakima County, Washington! These pictures, courtesy of Brian Siekawitch, give a brief but impactful look at the front lines, including the preventative steps being taken by the fire crews and some of the devastation the fire has caused. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker