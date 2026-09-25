Unbelievable Video Catches Dangerous Rollover Crash on Camera
Video doesn't lie or embellish. And, it's pretty amazing what real-life situations are caugh on camera. Most recently, video caught an umbelievable rollover crash.
Vancouver Police Responded to a Rollover Collision
It happened in the city near Broadway and West 13th Street, just outside the Clark County District Court buildingg. According to Vancouver Police:
A Toyota Corolla struck a Volkswagen Jetta before flipping onto its side. Bystanders quickly checked on the drivers to make sure they were okay, and VPD officers soon arrived.
Vancouver Police Continue to Investigate the Rollover Collision
According to the NHTSA, Leading Factors in Rollover Crashes Include:
Excessive speed - Nearly half of all fatal rollover crashes are due to speeding. Alcohol use - Roughly half of all rollover collisions result from alcohol impairment. Distracted driving - When you take your eyes off the road even for a spilt second can cause a driver to over-correct, resulting in loss of control.
However, MOST Rollovers Are Single-Vehicle Incidents Caused by "TRIPPING"
Tripping ocurs when a vehicle's tires strike an obstacle such as a curb, soft shoulder , pothole, or evn a guardrail, forcing the vehicle's momentum to flip it over. Tripping accounts for 95% of single vehicle rollovers.
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