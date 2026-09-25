Video doesn't lie or embellish. And, it's pretty amazing what real-life situations are caugh on camera. Most recently, video caught an umbelievable rollover crash.

Vancouver Police Responded to a Rollover Collision

It happened in the city near Broadway and West 13th Street, just outside the Clark County District Court buildingg. According to Vancouver Police:

A Toyota Corolla struck a Volkswagen Jetta before flipping onto its side. Bystanders quickly checked on the drivers to make sure they were okay, and VPD officers soon arrived.

Vancouver Police Continue to Investigate the Rollover Collision

As Police continue their investigation, it's believed that distracted driving may be a factor in the collision. Fortunately, no one in either vehicle was injured.

According to the NHTSA, Leading Factors in Rollover Crashes Include:

Excessive speed - Nearly half of all fatal rollover crashes are due to speeding. Alcohol use - Roughly half of all rollover collisions result from alcohol impairment. Distracted driving - When you take your eyes off the road even for a spilt second can cause a driver to over-correct, resulting in loss of control.

However, MOST Rollovers Are Single-Vehicle Incidents Caused by "TRIPPING"

Tripping ocurs when a vehicle's tires strike an obstacle such as a curb, soft shoulder , pothole, or evn a guardrail, forcing the vehicle's momentum to flip it over. Tripping accounts for 95% of single vehicle rollovers.

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll