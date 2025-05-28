The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement today that Hormel Foods is recalling 256,185 pounds of a popular canned beef stew.

Canva Canva loading...

The Product May Be Contaminated With a Foreign Material, Specifically Wood.

The problem was discovered after the establishment notified FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product.

READ MORE: Popular Fast Food Chain Closing 200 Locations, How Many in WA?

The Canned Beef Stew Was Produced on February 4th, 2025.

20-oz. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can. The lot code may have an additional number at the end.

The Dinty Moore Beef Stew product has the establishment number "EST 199G" printed on the can.

The items Were Shipped Nationwide to Various Retail Locations.

While there haven't been any confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of the product, anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers Are Advised to Check Their Pantries NOW.

Canva Canva loading...

If you purchased Dinty Moore BEEF STEW with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can, do NOT consume it. Instead, the product should be thrown away, or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Get our free mobile app

If You Have Questons Concerning the Dinty Moore BEEF STEW Recall:

Consumers with questions about the recall, can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or media@hormel.com.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz