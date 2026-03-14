Camping enthusiasts are going to enjoy Oregon this season. Staffers with the Oregon Department of Forestry have been working diligently to upgrade the Diamond Mill off highway vehicle (OHVF) staging area into a campground.

The Newest Tillamook State Forest Campground Will Open Soon

The new campground is set to open to the public on April 1st. With 16 sites and picnic tables, campers will have access to fire grates and an existing double-vault pit-toilet.

“Diamond Mill is in the heart of some of the most active OHV usage areas in the Tillamook State Forest,” said Ben Burns, ODF’s Recreation Facilities Manager. “Historically, Diamond Mill has been a staging and parking area for mostly single track (motorcycle) trail users. Now we are revamping it into a full-fledged campground.”

Read More: Every Dollar Counts for Special Olympics WA at Jersey Mike's

To make the sites more private and appealing, upgrades were made to the area. Boulders, soil, gravel, and vegetation were brough in to "give campers a better overnight experience."

Cost Per Site Has Increased From $5 to $20

For the first year, the campground will operate on a first come first served basis. After this year, they'll consider using a reservation system. After a challenging winter, the staff is ready to see their hard work pay off.

“ODF staff and South Fork Forest Camp crews have been working really hard in sometimes difficult weather to transform the area, and we are excited to have it ready for the April 1 opening,” said Burns. “This is just a great area in the heart of the Tillamook with miles of trails to explore and the campground is family friendly; we even have a kids’ track right beside the campground.”

Get our free mobile app

More information about Diamond Mill and other state forest campgrounds can be found on the ODF website, here.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn