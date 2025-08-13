Canva Canva loading...

Multiple hand soaps have been recalled due to a potentially bacterial contamination.

DermaRite Industries LLC Announced the Recall of Soap and Sanitizer Products.

More than a dozen over the counter products sold across the USA and in Puerto Rico could cause "life-threatening" health complications.

According to the statement from DermaRite:

Burkholderia Cepacia Complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections. The contaminated products may be used by immunosuppressed individuals or by people attending to immunosuppressed individuals. In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals the infection is more likely to spread into blood stream leading to life-threatening sepsis. To date, DermaRite has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

DermaKleen lotion soaps, PeriGiene antiseptic, and KleenFoam are just a few of the multiple products recalled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the harmfiul bacteria is found in soil and water, and can spread from person to person.

Symptoms vary, ranging from no symptoms to serious respiratory infections, especially in patients with cystic fibrosis or other chronic lung disease. Other symptoms may include: • Fever

• Fatigue

Anyone with questions can call 973-569-9000 ext 104 Monday through Friday 9am to 5 pm EST, or email voluntary.action@dermarite.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they've experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

