Kennewick Police cut-through enforcement is happening with the goal of increasing safety in business parking lots.

It's Illegal to Cut Through Business Parking Lots and Driveways to Avoid Stop Lights.

Kennewick City Council has voted, and NOW, cutting through local business driveways and parking lots is illegal. It was reported that some local businesses saw as many as 80 to 120 vehicles per day cutting through private property to avoid stop lights and intersections. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

“The city of Kennewick prioritizes community safety and continuously works to reduce traffic collisions,” said Special Services Commander Isaac Merkl with the Kennewick Police Department. “Since the new law took effect, the city has been educating the community that cut-through traffic is now illegal. Our goal moving into the enforcement phase is that the number of cut-through trips is reduced, providing relief to local businesses and safer parking lots for our community.”

One of the Major Issues Is the intersection at Steptoe Street and Victoria Street.

The city will install signs on Steptoe Street to alert motorists of the new law and remind them that drivers caught cutting through business driveways and parking lots could be fined $250.

I've witnessed drivers doing this several times at one particular busy Pasco intersection. Admittedly, I've thought about it, because I was running behind, but never actually did it. Now, knowing that it is indeed illegal, and a fine of $250 is the punishment, it's NOT worth it.

Plan ahead. Obey the law. It's illegal to cut through business driveways and parking lots. It could cost you $250.

