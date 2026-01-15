One of the biggest stars in country music, Chris Stapleton, is coming to the Gorge this summer, and now Live Nation is adding another night of music and tickets.

Huge Demand Adds Another Chris Stapleton Gorge Show

If you haven't seen Chris Stapleton, this one show is a must-see this summer.

He was on my wife's bucket list a few years ago, and we saw him in Seattle with Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow, and it was an amazing show.

So now we are getting not one but two shows in the Gorge this summer.

Tri-Cities Country Fans: Chris Stapleton Adds Final Gorge Date

According to Stapleton's website, 11x Grammy, 19x CMA, and 21x ACM Award-winner Chris Stapleton will continue his “All-American Road Show,” and right now, presale is going on for the newly added date of July 25th.

Chris Stapleton's 2026 All-American Road Show will have special guests, including Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Ashley McBryde, Allen Stone, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, and The Teskey Brothers. Please note that the specific opening acts will vary by date, so be sure to check his official tour listings for the exact lineups.

The Gorge shows will feature Grace Potter.

So how do you get tickets?

Follow this link and score your tickets today.