All this hoopla about the new Costco opening in Richland is starting to get me excited! As a resident of Richland, it's been awesome to watch the construction from start to finish. The new Costco is right behind Grocery Outlet on Queensgate Drive.

Richland’s New Costco Set to Launch August 8th.

Doors open at 8 am on Friday at the new super store at 3125 Queensgate Drive in Richland. If you're NOT a member yet, you're encouraged to join before they officially open. You can do so at their temporary location at:

• 2735 Queensgate Drive

• Sign up hours are daily from 10 am to 5 pm

What Are the Hours of Operation for the New Richland Costco?

• Weekdays from 10 am to 8:30 pm

• Saturday from 9:30 am to 7 pm

• Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm

• Executive Members can shop daily starting at 9 am.

One of the Main Reasons I love Costco, is for Purchasing Gas.

Currently, I make a weekly visit to Costco in Kennewick to fill up. It's also an excuse to shop inside for all the deals. I load up on dog treats, and toys for my pet, and get whatever household items are needed, such as toilet paper. And, when Thanksgiving rolls around, you can't go wrong with one of their HUGE pumpkin pies.

However, There Is One Major Change Happening at All Costco Locations.

By fall, all Costco food courts will be serving Coca-Cola beverages instead of Pepsi.

Are you looking forward to shopping at the new Costco? I am! Here's a preview.

