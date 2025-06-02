The New 2nd location of Costco is underway, and people are getting excited! You may have seen the ongoing construction behind the Grocery Outlet Building off Queensgate Drive in Richland.

This is a great location. Until the warehouse building and bright red Costco sign went up, I was unaware that this would be the new location.

New Richland, WA Queensgate Drive Costco Construction Update Faith loading...

We had previously all heard rumors that the second location would be in Pasco.

Later, I thought it was going up closer to Gage Boulevard. So, I'm happy to see this location is further west and closer to my neck of the woods! ( or rolling hills, I should say!)

This new store should lighten the congestion for customers who often wait in long lines outside the store for its opening, hoping to beat the long lines to check out. And the dreaded parking situation.

Sometimes, when I pull into Costco on a weekday, I wonder if anyone at all actually works during the day because it seems EVERYONE is at Costco!

Admittedly, I find the crowds at Costco's first store a bit daunting, only because it's difficult to find parking. But Costco does a great job of getting patrons checked out surprisingly fast!.

Parking is another story, though. It's pretty much a nightmare, even if you're willing to park way over on the far side or by the gas area, it's stressful just trying to find a space or get out of another space.

But, everyone loves to shop at Costco, so we endure!

And what's not to love? The latest and greatest of everything all under one roof! Plus the grocery side and pharmacy...There is so much of everything you think you need all under one roof! It's difficult not to get carried away!

The projected opening for the new location is sometime between mid-summer to late Fall. According to the Tri-City Herald

I drove by today and took some pictures, and can hardly wait to have a Costco closer to my home in Benton City.

