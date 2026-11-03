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It really is quite an accomplishment to be ranked number one, and Columbia Bank has been given the honor.

Columbia Bank is Ranked the No. 1 US Small Business Lender in Two States

Based on the the number of approved loans, Columbia Bank is #1 in Oregon and Washington state for federal fiscal year 2026 according to SBA reporting data.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Columbia Bank has been the top SBA 7(a) loan producer in Oregon. Earlier this year, Columbia Bank was named “Outstanding Lender of the Year” in Washington by the SBA Seattle District Office.

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Nationally, Columbia Bank Ranks at No. 15 in Total SBA 7 (a) Loan Approvals

“Every day, our Columbia bankers are building relationships with local businesses to help them achieve their goals and fuel the local economy,” said Amy Davis, Director of Business Banking and SBA Production at Columbia Bank. “SBA loan programs remain crucial to help local businesses start, accelerate, and expand their operations. We want to help as many entrepreneurs as we can realize their dreams of owning and running a successful business.”

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In addition to Washington and Oregon, Columbia Bank has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. Columbia Banking System, Inc. is headquartered in Tacoma.

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