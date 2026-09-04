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This year's Christ the King Sausage Fest takes place on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 in Richland, at Christ the King Church on Stevens Drive.

I'm not going to lie, when I was out walking my dog, DJ, I got excited when I saw a sign promoting this year's festival. It's always so much fun!

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This Year Marks the 50th Annual Spectacular Fundraising Event

• Friday, September 18, 5 pm - 11 pm

• Saturday, September 19, 11 am - 11 pm

• Christ the King Catholic Church - 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland

Admission is always FREE! This super-tasty festival offers a HUGE variety of delicious food, beverages, and activities. From flavorful German sausages, traditional bierocks, funnel cakes, fresh corn on the cob, warm pretzels, and more!

Personally, I Look Forward to Sausage Fest Every Year, What About You?

Christ the King Sausage Fest via Facebook Christ the King Sausage Fest via Facebook

There's a Bier Garten for the 21+ crowd, featuring a selection of craft beers and live music. Christ the King's Sausage Fest is the 3rd largest event in Tri-Cities! It's really affordable, and always a great time to catch up with neighbors and meet new friends. More information is available at cksausagefest.org.

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These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz