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The Richland Police Department is investigating a report of assault at a local middle school.

Officers Responded to Chief Joseph Middle School on Thursday

At about 11:25 am, officers were dispatched to the middle school, located at 504 Wilson Street in Richland. The call was to assist school staff dealing with a student-related incident involving alleged threats and disruptive behavior. According to Richland Police:

During the incident, a student allegedly threatened another student, prompting the student to seek assistance from school staff. The situation escalated in the front office, where staff worked to keep the students separated and maintain safety.

Read More: What Caused a Lithium-ion Battery Fire in Richland?

The Student Accused of Making Threats Left the School Before Officers Arrived

All other students and staff at the school remained safe, and normal school operations proceeded.

The case is being referred to the prosecutor's office for review.

We appreciate the school staff’s response and coordination with law enforcement to help ensure the safety of students and staff.

Consequences for Making Threats

Any Student who makes threats can be immediately detained, removed from campus, and charged with crimes such as making terroristic threats, intimidation, or disorderly contact.

Under district policies, the student typically faces immediate suspension or expulsion.

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