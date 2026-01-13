Multiple cheese products have been recalled in 20 states, including Washington, and Oregon, as the FDA upgraded the recall to Class I, its highest risk level. The recall involves grated Pecorino Romano cheese, produced by The Ambriola Company.

The Cheese Was Sold Under Several Brands at Retailers Including Target and Walmart.

The recall affects eight cheese products sold in plastic bags and cups of various sizes, including the brands:

• Boar's Head

• Locatelli

• Pinna

• Ambriola

• Member's Mark

The Ambriola Company issued a voluntary recall back in November, 2025 for cheese products produced at it's West Caldwell, NJ facility. Routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause illness and even death, particularly in the elderly, pregnant women, young children, and people with weakend immune systems.

Symptoms of Listeriosis or Listeria Infection May Include:

Fever and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches, and fatigue are symptoms of infection. Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures are possible. Listeria may also cause intestinal illness, with diarrhea and vomiting. Contact your doctor if you experiencing these symptoms.

Consumers Who Purchased the Affected Products Should Dispose Them.

Customers can return return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact The Ambriola Company at 1-800-962-8224 Monday through Friday between 9 am and 4 pm ET.

