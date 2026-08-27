Governor Bob Ferguson wants to ban cell phones in Washington schools.

The Governor was in Pasco on Wednesday to discuss a bill he is submitting next year banning cell phones in schools. Governor Ferguson says studies show students spend a quarter or more of the school day using their phones. Thus, students lose around 41 school days over the year. Studies also show that using cell phones in school leads to distracted or slower learning.

“As a parent to teenagers, I know firsthand how distracting cellphones are,” Governor Ferguson said. “Many Washington schools and districts, like here in Pasco, have taken steps to get cellphones out of classrooms – but they need support. It’s time for Washington to join the growing number of states banning cell phones in school.”

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The Pasco School District Does Not Allow Cell Phone Use

Photo by Jonas Lee on Unsplash space gray iPhone 6

During instructional hours of the school day, students at Pasco High School are not permitted to use their phones. Students in the district say the results have been positive.

“Reducing the distraction of cell phones helps our students engage with peers and focus on what they came to school to do – learn, grow and connect,” said Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney. “We appreciate the Governor bringing attention to this important issue and creating an opportunity to hear directly from the people who experience it every day.”

The Governor Has Made the Cell Phone Ban Proposal a Priority in His Office

Ferguson's proposed policy, "Away for the Day" would remove all smart devices, including smartphones and smart watches from the first bell of the day to the last in K-12 public schools in Washington state.

Ferguson plans to announce a detailed proposal by September 15. He expects to prefile the Governor Request Bill on December 7. School Districts will implement the policy in September 2027.

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Watch video of the Governor's visit in Pasco, here.

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