Cold Weather Brings A Rise In Vehicle Theft Warnings
As colder weather hits the PNW, thieves are out in full-force looking for opportunities to steal our vehicles. While many of us want to warm up our cars before hitting the road, it can also be dangerous.
Also Read: Which Cities in Washington Have the Worst Drivers? The Truth Is...
Local law enforcement agencies across Washington and Oregon are reminding us of the importance to safe-guard vehicles when warming them up. Personally, I don't have a remote start to warm up my car before I get in for the half-hour morning commute.
However, a Lot of People Will Be Utilizing Remote Starters to Warm Up Their Rides.
To stay safe from car thieves targeting your vehicle for a jackpot haul, observe the following:
• ALWAYS lock your doors. Close aLL WINDOWS. Set the alarm.
• NEVER leave your vehicle running unattended. When using a remote-starter, be sure to keep your vehicle locked, while it's unattended, even in your own driveway, on your own property.
• NEVER leave keys or fobs INSIDE an unattended vehicle.
• Park in a well-lit, visable area.
• Remove ALL valuables from your vehicle, or keep them out of sight. Any valuables in eye-view of a would-be-thief is enticing them to break in.
Observing the above actions could save you a lot of stressful aggravation. Enjoy your warm, safe ride this winter.
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF