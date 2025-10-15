As colder weather hits the PNW, thieves are out in full-force looking for opportunities to steal our vehicles. While many of us want to warm up our cars before hitting the road, it can also be dangerous.

Local law enforcement agencies across Washington and Oregon are reminding us of the importance to safe-guard vehicles when warming them up. Personally, I don't have a remote start to warm up my car before I get in for the half-hour morning commute.

However, a Lot of People Will Be Utilizing Remote Starters to Warm Up Their Rides.

To stay safe from car thieves targeting your vehicle for a jackpot haul, observe the following:

• ALWAYS lock your doors. Close aLL WINDOWS. Set the alarm.

• NEVER leave your vehicle running unattended. When using a remote-starter, be sure to keep your vehicle locked, while it's unattended, even in your own driveway, on your own property.

• NEVER leave keys or fobs INSIDE an unattended vehicle.

• Park in a well-lit, visable area.

• Remove ALL valuables from your vehicle, or keep them out of sight. Any valuables in eye-view of a would-be-thief is enticing them to break in.

Observing the above actions could save you a lot of stressful aggravation. Enjoy your warm, safe ride this winter.

