The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted felon.

Suspect Identification Information

• Name: Byron Deon Sparks

• Age: 52-year-old male

• Description: 5’10, 290lbs

In their Wanted Wednesday feature on Facebook, police urge the public NOT to approach the wanted suspect. Instead, call 911 or call non-dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Read More: Othello Police Catch Graffiti Suspect With Spray Paint Can

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Byron Deon Sparks Is Wanted for a Multiple Crimes, Including:

• Burglary - Second-Degree x 2

• Shoplifting

• Assault

• DV Court Order Violation

Again, Police Warn Do NOT Approach the Suspect

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kpdtips.com.

Burglary second-degree is a Class B felony in Washington state. The maximum punishment for a Class B felony in Washington state is up to 10-years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Shoplifting of $750 or less is third-degree theft - a gross misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000. If the theft is between $750 and $5,000, it is a Class C felony, with a statutory maximum of 5-years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

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