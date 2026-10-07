Wanted Man Faces Burglary, Assault Charges In Kennewick Area

Wanted Man Faces Burglary, Assault Charges In Kennewick Area

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted felon.

Suspect Identification Information

• Name: Byron Deon Sparks
• Age: 52-year-old male
• Description: 5’10, 290lbs

In their Wanted Wednesday feature on Facebook, police urge the public NOT to approach the wanted suspect. Instead, call 911 or call non-dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Read More: Othello Police Catch Graffiti Suspect With Spray Paint Can

Follow Us on Nextdoor

  

Byron Deon Sparks Is Wanted for a Multiple Crimes, Including:

• Burglary - Second-Degree x 2
• Shoplifting
• Assault
• DV Court Order Violation

Again, Police Warn Do NOT Approach the Suspect

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kpdtips.com.

Burglary second-degree is a Class B felony in Washington state. The maximum punishment for a Class B felony in Washington state is up to 10-years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
Shoplifting of $750 or less is third-degree theft - a gross misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000. If the theft is between $750 and $5,000, it is a Class C felony, with a statutory maximum of 5-years and/or a fine up to $10,000.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA