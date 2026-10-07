Bruiser - Youtube Ryan Andrews Bruiser - Youtube Ryan Andrews

The Island County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Bruiser, Whidbey Island's beloved resident bull elk. He wandered the island for roughly 14 years.

The Sheriff's office Made the Announcement on Tuesday on Facebook

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruiser, Whidbey Island’s beloved resident elk. For 14 years, Bruiser was a treasured icon of our community, known for his solitary wandering and his famously tangled antlers.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Bruiser was estimated to be around 14 to 17 years old. Bruiser far outlived the typical 10-to-13 year lifespan of a wild bull elk.

Bruiser Arrived on Whidbey Island in the Fall of 2012

The bull elk arrived on the island after swimming across Skagit Bay from Skagit County. He was the island's only resident elk.

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The Elk Made the Island His Permanent, Solitary Home

Bruiser would roam a small one-mile radius around the Strawberry Point and nature preserve area on the north end near Oak Harbor. Bruiser was majestic, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing somewhere between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

Bruiser Was Known for Tangling His Antlers With Various Objects

The island's famous elk gained a reputation for getting random items stuck in his antlers, including bicycles, tarps, holiday lights, and more.

Bruiser was closely monitored by Washington Department of Fish and wildlife enforcement officer Ralph Downes.

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