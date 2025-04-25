Driver Arrested for Eluding as Chase Ends With Vehicle Fire

Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook

A driver was arrested Thursday for felony eluding after a chase with Benton County Sheriff's Deputies. The chase ende after the vehicle caught on fire when it stopped in the median.

Multiple callers reported seeing a van swerving across both travel lanes of I-82 near Badger Road. Witnesses also reported the van collided with a semi. Based on reports, the driver was believed to be under the influence.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Began Following the Vehicle Near Mile Post 100.

It appeared the driver may be intoxicated. The Deputy initiated a traffice stop. However, the driver did not comply. Ignoring the siren and emergency lights, the driver continued traveling wesbound swerving at 60 mph. According to Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

A pursuit was initiated, and our KIBE school resource officer deployed spikes on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle continued on its rims until it went off the roadway and into the median.

 

The vehicle caught fire shortly after it came to a stop. The driver refused commands to exit the vehicle. Deputies had to remove the man and took him into custody. You can watch the video below. [Courtesy of BCSO]

Based on the initial investigation, it's believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics. Washington State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook
The driver was booked into jail for felony eluding.

