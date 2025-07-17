Benton County Sheriff's Deputies made quite a discovery Wednesday morning. At about 8:24 am, a motorist reported a reckless driver near Sellards Road and Tyacke Road. The vehicle was swerving across the roadway and possibly struck a guardrail.

During the Traffic Stop, the Driver Gave the Deputy a Fake License.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's report, the driver allegedly presented a fictitious Florida license. After investigation, the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to Trios for a blood draw.

After More Investigation, It Was Determined the Driver Was Wanted on a Felony.

Further investigation revealed the driver had an active felony warrant for allegedly trafficking narcotics out of Mississippi. It was also discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Seattle area, with the theft report being filed at the time of booking.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of DUI, Identity Theft. Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Forgery.

