It's great news for Washington motorists as I-5 south of Bellingham has reopened. The popular road just south of Bellingham was closed for nearly a month after a massive landslide.

Traffic is flowing again.

A Landslide, Closed I-5 NB Between Lake Samish Rd and SR 11 Chuckanut Drive

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the HUGE, dibilitating landslide occurred on March 19th, sending thousands of yards of rock, trees, and massive boulders the size of pickup trucks onto the popular road just south of Bellingham.

WSDOT Says This Has Not Been a Typical Cleanup Process.

We have to stabilize an unstable slope. That starts with clearing debris and working around the “bus-sized” boulder to prepare for drilling. Some of these rocks are too large to move with equipment, so crews are using expansion grout to crack them into smaller, more manageable pieces.

Read More: Alert: Expect Delays on SR 240 and Aaron Drive in Richland

Crews cleared about 7,000 cubic yards of debris from the popular stretch of the freeway between mileposts 248 and 249. Steel anchors were also installed 15 to 25 feet deep into the slope to secure the hillside to prevent future landslides.

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Debris was taken to various private gravel pits in the area. The repair project was taken care of by state emergency funds. The closure affected motorists for nearly a month, forcing drivers to use detours and alternates.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll