It seems like in today's world more and more items are recalled. Today, it's a popular brand of pulled pork sandwich products. E.A. Sween Company in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is recalling about 127,887 pounds of a pulled pork product that could e contaminated with pieces of plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recalled product is the 5.5-oz. paper wrapped "Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun" sandwiches.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from consumers finding pieces of plastic in the barbecue pulled pork sandwich product. E.A. Sween Company determined that the plastic originated from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used in production.

The products in this recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pulled pork sandwich items were produced between January 13th, 2025, and October 15, 2025. The items were shipped nationwide to retail locations.

If You Have "Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a Sesame Bun" in Your Freezer:

• Do NOT consume the product.

• Throw it away, or return the itemto the place of purchase for a refund.

So far, there are NO confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider. If you have questions about this recall, contact the E.A. Sween Company Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184, and select option #2.

