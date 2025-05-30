WA’s Hidden Rock Defies Gravity—Have You Seen It?
Omak Rock, or Balance Rock is a balancing rock located near Omak Lake, in the Colville Indian Reservation in Okanogan County. Have you ever been? If not, you may want to put it on your bucket list.
The Washington Wonder Is a Blend of Natural Beauty and a Must-Visit Destination.
The massive 40-ton granite boulder, is precariously perched atop a smaller base. It's a glacial erratic deposited during the Ice Age floods that sculpted much of Eastern Washington's landscape.
if you're in the area, the short hike is definitely worth the detour. It's a short, manageable hike suitable for various fitness levels.
The Scenic Journey to the Rock Offers Visitors Sweeping Views of Omak Lake.
A short drive from the town of Omak on the Colville Indian Reservation, the Omak Balancing Rock is a fun stop, although not necessarily a spectacular destination. A coincidence created by a previous ice age, this rock can be reached by a very short hike that also packs in some nice views of Omak Lake. Although the path is short, the final uphill stretch is quite steep- use appropriate footwear or hiking gear.
While you're viewing the natural beauty of the unique rock formation, don't forget to capture stunning images against the backdrop of Omak Lake.
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation believe that the rock represents a symbol of nature's perfection in the region.
- Despite its dramatic look, geological studies show that the rock is relatively stable — it's not likely to fall anytime soon.
