The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most beautiful towns I've ever seen. While I love living in the Tri-Cities area, I also enjoy exploring the beauty of other towns.

USA Today has ranked the best historic towns across the nation. These small, historic towns were nominated by an expert panel, and voted as the best by readers.

According to USA Today, Astoria, Oregon is #10 Best Historic Small Town.

Astoria, Oregon, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rocky Mountains, dating back to 1811. The site at the mouth of the Columbia River was first used by Lewis and Clark, whose exploits are commemorated with the 125-foot Astoria Column, which depicts their expedition and Pacific Northwest history.

A number of movies were filmed in Astoria, including The Goonies, Short Circuit, Overboard, and the Free Willy movies. It long ago, we read about the popular Goonies House renovation.

Astoria is also recognized as the #2 Best Small Town in the West, and the #2 Best Small Town Beer Scene.

Astoria, Oregon might only have 10,000 inhabitants, but it has enough craft beer to feed multiple armies 10 times over. This is the home of Rogue, whose public house in a former tuna fish cannery overlooking the Columbia River has been operating since 2007. Other top choices include Fort George, which looks out at the river and downtown and might be Oregon's most scenic pub, and Astoria Brewing Company, the oldest craft brewery in town. If you're a stout fan, put Astoria on your calendar for February, when Fort George hosts the Festival of Dark Arts, featuring 80 unique stouts.