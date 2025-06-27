Ham Radio Enthusiasts know the importance of communication, no matter what the circumstances.

Many have spent years perfecting their home antennas and gear. These people are the ones we may look to for keeping us all connected in case of a natural disaster.

Amateur radio operators in Seattle are gearing up for a crucial disaster preparedness exercise this weekend, transforming South Seattle College into a hub for emergency communication.

What would you do in an emergency if all on-grid communications were down?

The event, known as Amateur Radio Field Day, invites the public to observe and participate as participants practice operating entirely off the conventional power grid.

This annual drill underscores the vital role of ham radio during crises like earthquakes and widespread power outages.

Amateur Radio Explained...

As Tim Helming, director of Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service, emphasizes, amateur radio often remains the most dependable communication method when typical power and cellular networks fail. It enables individuals to transmit messages locally, globally, and even to outer space using their own equipment.

From Saturday to Sunday, the college's north field will host a simulation of disaster conditions, with operators relying exclusively on battery, solar, and radio power.

There will be no reliance on the internet, cell towers, or the standard electrical grid.

Attendees will have the chance to experiment with long-distance radio transmissions, refresh their first aid knowledge, and gain valuable do-it-yourself disaster readiness insights, all free of charge.

The event will showcase various emergency-ready technologies, from solar-powered antennas to the use of Morse code signals.

Wikipedia explains: Ham radio is a diverse hobby that utilizes a broad spectrum of radio frequencies. While shortwave (HF) is a cornerstone of the hobby, allowing for exciting long-distance contacts, many ham operators primarily use VHF and UHF for local communication, emergency preparedness, and various digital modes. Your specific interests as a ham operator will often dictate which frequency bands you focus on.

