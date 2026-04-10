Missing Tacoma Woman’s Remains Identified in Military Area
Human remains found in Washington have been identified as a missing Tacoma woman.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office Confirmed the Remains Were Aidan Spear
Her remains were found in January 24th in an isolated wooded area at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a 415,000 acre army base near Spanaway. From the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
Our condolences go out to Aidan’s family and friends as we navigate the next steps. This discovery opens up new leads and avenues for the joint investigation with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. If you know anything about Aidan’s disappearance in 2022, we encourage you to reach out and speak with a detective.
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Aidan Victoria Spear was described as Native American, 5'6", 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
The 21-Year Old Went Missing on February 22, 2022
Aidan was supposed to meet up with her mother in January, but failed to show up for a planned meeting. Aidan was homeless and struggling with drug addiction.
According to reports, Aidan planned to meet with her mother to enter a drug treatment program. Minutes before the meeting, she texted that she would be late. Aidan never showed and was never heard from again.
Aidan Victoria Spear was last seen on January 24th, 2022 in the Hosmer area of Tacoma.
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