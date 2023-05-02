The waters surrounding Washington are filled with thousands of shipwrecks, most of which sank by accident. Some ships, however, were purposely scuttled or sunk and they have a story.

The La Merced Schooner in Anacortes, WA

The La Merced was a 230-foot schooner with 4 masts and began service in 1917 during World War I. It was used for shipping oil for the Standard Oil Company. Heading into her tenth year of service, the La Merced sailed north to Alaska and was altered to be used as a floating cannery where she finished out her useful life. In 1965, the ship was scrapped, filled with dirt, and beached on the shore of Fidalgo Island in Anacortes, WA. She’s been used as a breakwater for a marina ever since. As time passed, trees took up root in the dirt-filled hull and now the ship is famously known for having its own forest inside the hull. According to Roadside Attractions, the best time to view the ship is at low tide and you can walk up the ship for pictures (with permission). There is a no trespassing sign clearly posted. MySeattle YouTube has a great video of the old ship check it out at the end of the article.

A graveyard of ships at the mouth of the Snohomish River in Everett, Washington

Just off Jetty Island at the mouth of the Snohomish River in Everett, Washington is a line of old wooden “barracks boats” that were used during World War II. Barracks boats were just that, temporary living quarters for US servicemen. According to Live in Everett, the boats ended up in Lake Washington after the war and then later towed to the Port of Everett to be used as a breakwater. To this day, the ships are lined up, still acting as a breakwater, and decomposing with the daily tides. You can see the boats up close with the incredible video taken by YouTube Rigel2112.