A Bucket List Experience: Why These Marble-Lined Caves Are a Must-See Adventure

Located in southwest Oregon in the Siskiyou Mountains, the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve attracts thousands of visitors each year and is most famous for its amazing and unique marble cave system.

Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) loading...

Formed in metamorphic marble, which is rare for caves found in the U.S., the caves were carved by acidic water over millions and millions of years and weren't discovered until 1874, when a hunter, Elijah Davidson, stumbled upon the opening.

How do I tour the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve?

Photo: Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) Photo: Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) loading...

The caves are so popular that reservations are required, especially during the busy months of the year. Keep in mind, these tours, which are led by a Park Ranger, require visitors to make their way through small openings and crouch at times lower than 45 inches, and there are over 500 stair steps to climb from start to finish. Everyone in your group must be physically able to do the tour.

No matter what time of year you choose to visit, the temperature in the cave system holds steady at about 44 degrees, so a sweatshirt or light jacket is recommended.

What Else is there to do at the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve?

Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) Oregon Caves National Monument via NPS (Public Domain) loading...

Yes, the caves are the main attraction; however, for those who like to hike, the Big Tree Trail is a popular 3.3-mile trek before or after the cave experience. You can find more information about the caves; including operating hours, driving directions (it's a winding road), and other attractions in the preserve, at the National Parks Service website.

Experience One of the Most Scenic Hikes on the Oregon Coast In 1806 Captain Clark of the Corps of Discovery described what is now Ecola State Park in Oregon as “…the grandest and most pleasing prospects which my eyes ever surveyed…”. I completely agree with Captain Clark and that’s why I make it a point to visit the park, which is near Cannon Beach, each year. And, there’s no better time than right now! Scroll down and take a gander at nature's glory. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake