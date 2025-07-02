Get Ready For A Weekend Of Live Music In The Tri-Cities 4th of July Weekend
No doubt, everyone is planning some gathering or party to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday weekend!
In this article, there will be a rundown of calendar music events, compliments of Tri-City Vibe
Tri-Cities has become a hub for live music in the past several years, with the wine industry often employing live music ensembles to entertain wine tasters and guests.
Musicians are busy from Wednesday to Sunday most weeks in the Tri-Cities, and there are plenty of musical groups to choose from.
This week is a full one for area musicians hoping to entertain you for your holiday weekend!
Breweries in the area often have larger groups and full bands performing your favorite Classic Rock, Country, or Pop cover songs.
In contrast, the smaller tasting rooms and wineries often have Jazz and Acoustic Duos or Solos.
Larger outside venues like Clover Island have a mix of groups of every genre for their outside gatherings.
Here is a quick rundown of what you'll find this week!
Wednesday, July 2:
Clover Island Inn: Live Music with Dr. Rock & The Sturgens
The Social: Live Acoustic Music with Gabe Knutzen
Henry Earl Estate Wines: Live Music with Quinn Wise
Thursday, July 3: (Oddly, I'm not seeing any postings for Thurs this week)
Friday, July 4th: IT'S ALL ABOUT THE FIREWORKS !!
Saturday July 5th
Iconic Brewing Company: Live Acoustic Duo with Bobby & Faith
Emerald of Siam: Live Music with The Sweet Lillies
Henry Earl Wine Estates: Live music with Ehoghan Murphey
@ Michelle's : Live Music with House Red
3 Eyed Fish: Live Music with Dugi B Live
Whatever you do this weekend, be safe and have some fun! Don't forget to stay hydrated and make sure your pets have a way to get out of the noise of backyard fireworks!
Thanks for supporting Live Music!
