There is something magical about a great breakfast, right? When I have family or friends that come to visit, I always get the urge to go out to breakfast. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee or a savory omlet. Sweet pancakes off the griddle...(I'm getting hungry just thinking about it)

Washington State's Farm fresh ingredients elevate morning meals.

Breakfast out is even better if you're in one of the small, quaint towns with a nice atmosphere, a view, and an alluring local flare.

I've thought about some of my favorite breakfast places over the years...

Rise and Dine: 10 of the Best Breakfast Spots in WA State

In the Tri-Cities, people flock to these places:

Magill's Restaurant This is a local favorite, known for its classic American breakfast dishes. It is also often recognized as the people's choice winner for best breakfast in the Tri-Cities. They focus on hand-crafted foods made with fresh, quality ingredients.

Sage Port Grille: This restaurant offers a lively atmosphere and a diverse breakfast menu. They are known for their large portions and unique dishes, like their giant hotcakes and pulled pork hash.

Busy Bee Diner: This diner provides affordable, home-cooked breakfast and lunch options. They are known for their comfort food.

Sterlings: This is another local favorite, known for its large selection of omelets and other breakfast plates.

3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Wine Bar: This location offers a more upscale brunch experience with unique and decadent dishes.

If you live on the West Side of Washington State:

Voula's Offshore Cafe (Seattle): Known for its classic diner feel and generous portions, especially its pancakes.

Geraldine's Counter (Columbia City, Seattle): Famous for its delicious French toast and a wide range of breakfast classics.

Bakery Nouveau (Seattle/Burien): A French bakery offering exceptional pastries, croissants, and other breakfast treats.

Beth's Cafe (Seattle): A legendary spot known for its massive omelets and late-night/early-morning hours.

Frank's Diner (Spokane): A unique dining experience in a restored railroad car, serving classic diner fare.

I know I said 10 top places, but I have to keep going... There are just too many to choose from.

Little Cheerful Cafe (Bellingham): A local favorite known for its warm atmosphere and hearty breakfast dishes.

The Mazama Store (Mazama): A great spot for baked goods and a wonderful breakfast in a beautiful setting.

Chace's Pancake Corral (Bellevue): A classic diner dating back to the 1950s, popular for its pancakes.

Medicine Creek Cafe (Nisqually): Native owned and well known for its biscuits and gravy.

Hi Lo's 15th Street Cafe (Bremerton): A very well loved breakfast destination in the Bremerton area.

These locations offer a range of experiences, from classic diners to upscale cafes, and showcase the diverse culinary scene of Washington State.

Bon Appetit! Send me an app chat and let me know your favorites!

