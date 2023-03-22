How Many Guinness Book Records Come From Washington State?

Guinness World Records (originally known as the Guinness Book of World records) has been documenting incredible feats since 1954.

Currently, the book has nearly 61,000 world records in it's database, with hundreds of records held by native Washingtonians or set in Washington State. The following are about a handful of what you'll find.

The Longest Floating Bridge

The Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, 520 Bridge, or the Governor Albert D. Rossellini Bridge, is the the world's longest floating bridge at 7,710 feet. It was built in 2016 replacing the original bridge that was 130 feet shorter. The toll bridge connects Seattle to Bellevue across lake Washington. It also holds the distinction of being the world's widest floating bridge spanning 116 feet at it's midpoint.

Longest Cornhole Shot

On October 2, 2022 Ross McCurdy, who holds a number of Guinness World Records, added another pair to his resume in Silverdale, WA. McCurdy not only set the world record for the longest cornhole shot at 77 feet 11 inches, but he also set the world record for the longest cornhole shot blindfolded at 41 feet 4 inches.

Most Produced Commercial Jet Aircraft Model

Guessing Boeing as the manufacturer is the easy part...but which Boeing plane holds the record? That would be the 737. It is a record that continues to break itself as the plane is still in production so I'll give you the important numbers and dates. The record was set when the 9,898th plane was produced on March 8th, 2018. the 10,000th plane was delivered to Southwest airlines and as of February of this year, 11,324 have been produced.

Largest Slot Machine Tournament

It happened in May of 2016 when 3,173 people sat in front of slot machines at the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, WA. The record was set in conjunction with the casino celebrating it's 21st Anniversary.

Most Weight Squat Lifted in One Minute

On August 15th, 2015 powerlifter Joshua Spaeth of Kennewick, WA broke the world record that was set just four months earlier. Spaeth set the record at RAB Fitness in Kennewick when he squatted 504 pounds 22 times in one minute. That equals out to 11,101.20 pounds total weight lifted in 60 seconds, which is what set the record.

Largest Collection of Converse Shoes

Joshua Mueller of Lakewood, WA had his collection of Converse shoes (not just comprised of legendary Chuck Taylor's) was verified by Guinness on July 30th, 2019. Mueller started collecting Converse in 1992, set the record in 2012 but didn;t have his collection of 2,630 shoes verified until 2019.

Largest Collection of Beer Bottles

Ron Werner started collecting beer bottles at the age of 14. He added roughly 1,000 bottles to his collection each year. The Carnation, WA resident had his collection of 25,866 beer bottles verified by Guinness to be the largest on January 27th, 2012.

Fastest Time to Drink a One Liter Bottle of Soda

Just thinking about trying to guzzle a one liter bottle of soda is a challenge. Eric Booker pulled off the feat at the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, WA. He downed one liter of the non alcoholic bubbly in 6.8 seconds on February 20th, 2022.