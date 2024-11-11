Honda & Acura Owners Across Washington May Suffer This Failure

It's been a rough year for owners of certain Honda and Acura vehicles. A year ago this month, Honda and Acura both issued recalls regarding issues with the engines in certain models. At that time over 248,000 of the 250,000 and change recalls impacted 2018-2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans, and 2017-2019 Ridgeline trucks.

2017 Honda Ridgeline/Getty Images 2017 Honda Ridgeline/Getty Images loading...

Honda, number three in sales in 2023, said a "manufacturing error" was the culprit behind the engine issue. More specifically, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) stated that

the connecting rod bearing in the engine may wear and seize, damaging the engine

The agency also said the problem could lead to an increased risk of a fire, crash, or injury. That was last year, fast forward to today and the automotive giants has peaked the federal governments interest further. Acura models impacted were 2015-2020 TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Get our free mobile app

A Federal Investigation Has Launched Involving Honda and Acura

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into the engine issue following almost 175 complaints from Pilot, Odyssey, and Ridgeline owners (along with Acura MDX SUV and TLX owners) that they suffered engine failure as a result of the connected rod bearing issue. What stands out regarding these complaints is that the vehicle owners that filed the complaints said their cars weren't included in the recall.

2019 Acura MDX/Getty Images 2019 Acura MDX/Getty Images loading...

If the connecting rod bearing fails in that 3.5-liter V6, engine failure is more likely than not to happen. If you own a 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, a 2018-2020 Odyssey, a 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline, a 2018-2020 Acura TLX, or a 2016-2020 Acura MDX contact your closest dealer as soon as you can to find out if your vehicle is part of the recall.

If they say your vehicle is not one of the unfortunate ones, make sure you ask how they know for sure since some vehicles not included in the original recall suffered engine failure. Your safety, and the safety of those relying on you behind the wheel, depends on getting those answers.

To find and Acura dealer near you, click here. The closest Honda dealer to you can be found by clicking here.